A 23-year-old burglar has admitted killing an 89-year-old widow but denied raping her.

Dorothy Woolmer was found dead in the bedroom of her home in Waltheof Gardens, Tottenham, north London on 5 August last year.

Reece Dempster, from Haringey, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to manslaughter and stealing Ms Woolmer's purse.

He denied raping the pensioner and two further sexual offences.

Ms Woolmer, who was widowed in 2017 after 64 years of marriage, was previously described by her family as a "wonderful, beautiful woman" who remained self-sufficient despite her advancing years.

Dempster faces an Old Bailey trial from 3 February, which is due to last up to three weeks.