Image caption Parkwood Primary school was damaged by the flood in Finsbury Park

Thames Water has been criticised by Hackney Council after burst water pipes have repeatedly flooded north London.

A 36-inch (91cm) mains pipe burst in Finsbury Park in October 2019, damaging 177 homes and leaving thousands without water.

It was the third major flood in the area in three years.

"It is extremely lucky no-one was killed or seriously injured," Cllr Sharon Patrick, Living in Hackney scrutiny commission chair, said.

Following the Lea Bridge flood in 2018 Thames Water ignored offers to co-operate with the council in training for future emergencies, the Local Democracy Reporter Service reports.

In December 2016, hundred of people were evacuated after a water main burst in Stoke Newington.

Thames Water were called to give evidence to the council's Hackney Scrutiny Commission, on 14 January.

Image caption Residents of a basement flat escaped with their possession to the top floor of their property

At the meeting Cllr Patrick said: "Three floods in just over three years is quite enough.

"If this had happened in the middle of the night when people were asleep, we might now be talking deaths and corporate manslaughter.

"I don't want to have to chair another meeting and hear from residents who have had their lives turned upside down by the floods."

Image caption Thames Water admitted its response to the flooding had been "chaotic"

The company has said that there is "no clear and obvious reason" for the failure of the pipe, which was laid in 1892.

The trunk main, which is used to move 50m to 60m litres of water a day is understood to have split along its length.

Steve Spencer, chief operating officer of Thames Water, said: "It might seem like hollow words, but I want to offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of Thames Water for everything that's happened.

"The size of these trunk mains and where they run - to replace that while online, we would have to close most of Seven Sisters Road, for example, for a year.

Thames' customer experience director Kelly Macfarlane admitted that the company's response on the day had been "chaotic".

Mr Macfarlane admitted there was a lack of clarity over who was on site to support residents and a failure to distribute adequate bottled water.