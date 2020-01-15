Image copyright PA Media Image caption Marcus Wareing's Wimbledon home was raided by the four men in October last year

Four men who stole jewellery from the London home of celebrity chef Marcus Wareing and then photographed themselves wearing it have been jailed.

Danko Carvajal-Donaire, 20, Claudio Donoso, 20, Nicolas Portilla Astorga, 27, and Jorge Rojas, 22, broke into the Wimbledon house in October last year.

The four Chilean nationals admitted conspiring together to trespass with intent to steal when they appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday.

They were each jailed for 40 months.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Carvajal-Donaire and Nicolas Portilla Astorga were photographed wearing some of the stolen jewellery

Police were called to the house on 11 October over reports a large quantity of jewellery had been stolen during a burglary.

According to the Met, a Black Honda HR-V which had been seen in the area at the time was spotted again in Redhill four days later and stopped by police.

The four men were found inside along with equipment including gloves, torches, a screwdriver and a glass-breaker.

Photographs were also discovered advertising the sale of some of the stolen jewellery, as were pictures of some of the men wearing the items.

Acting Det Sgt Harry Doyle said the case involved "organised criminals entering the UK for the sole purpose of committing high-value burglary offences".

Mr Wareing, a judge on BBC show MasterChef: The Professionals, said his family were "pleased that the men have been caught" and praised the police for "making us feel safe and secure again in our home".