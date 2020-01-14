Image copyright Met Police Image caption Adrian Murphy's body was discovered in his flat in Battersea on 4 June

A woman has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead in a London flat and poisoning another in the capital.

Adrian Murphy, 43, was found dead on 4 June at his flat in Battersea, while a 40-year-old man was found unconscious in Walthamstow, on 30 May.

Diana Cristea, 18, of Barnet, has been accused of murder, poisoning, theft, and fraud by false representation.

One man has previously appeared in court in connection with the case.

Ms Cristea has been charged with one count of murder, one count of poisoning, two counts of theft, and two counts of fraud by false representation.

She is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Joel Osei, 25, of no fixed abode, previously appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court where he was charged with two counts of poisoning, two counts of theft, and six counts of fraud by false representation.

He was also subsequently charged with Mr Murphy's murder and is due to next appear at the Old Bailey on 17 February.

The 40-year-old man who was found in Walthamstow was taken to hospital but later discharged.