Image copyright Google Image caption The inmate, in his 40s, was found with his throat slashed at HMP Thameside

The death of a prisoner who was found with fatal neck wounds inside a privately-run jail is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The inmate, aged in his 40s, died at HMP Thameside in south-east London at about 02:30 GMT on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination found he had died from incised wounds to the neck.

The Met said: "Following this result and having taken all the available evidence into consideration, police are not treating this death as suspicious."

The force added that the inmate's family are "being supported by specialist officers".

HMP Thameside is a Category B prison run by the private company Serco and holds some 1,200 inmates.

A man, in his 30s, who was initially arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released under investigation.