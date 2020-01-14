Image copyright Met Police Image caption Takieddine Boudhane worked as a delivery driver for companies Deliveroo and Uber Eats

The killer of a fast food delivery rider who was fatally stabbed in a suspected road rage attack may have fled the country, police said.

Deliveroo and Uber Eats employee Takieddine Boudhane, 30, was attacked on his moped in Finsbury Park, north London, on 3 January.

"There is information to suggest that the suspect travelled by plane to Austria on the morning following the incident," the Met Police said.

No arrests have yet been made.

A force spokesman said although detectives were working with "international law enforcement bodies" they were still keen to hear from anyone who was in the Charteris Road area when Mr Boudhane was killed.

A white van, which officers believe was been driven by the attacker, was found in Islington two days after the stabbing.

'Blood everywhere'

The victim's brother, Islam Boudhane, was at the scene as paramedics tried to save his life.

"When I got there I saw my brother lying on the floor, blood everywhere... trying to bring him back to life," he said.

"One [paramedic] was giving him blood, one was massaging his heart to bring him back but he was gone."

Islam Boudhane, his mother and other family members visited the scene of Mr Boudhane's death on 7 January.

Image caption Islam Boudhane was at the scene as paramedics tried to save his brother's life

The 30-year-old's mother, Saida Boudhane, said: "He's doing an honourable job and it's not a job that's meant to be dangerous."

Mr Boudhane, an Algerian national, had been living in the UK for about three years, police said.

A JustGiving page set up to raise money to repatriate his body reached has raised £10,000.