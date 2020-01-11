London

Iron Miah shooting: Fourth suspect charged with murder

  • 11 January 2020
Iron Miah Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Iron Miah, 40, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Whitechapel

A fourth suspect has been charged with murdering a man shot dead in east London.

Iron Miah, 40, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Nelson Street, Whitechapel, on 19 November. He died two days later.

Antonio Afflick-McLeod, 28, of Mayfair Avenue, Ilfrod, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to supply class-A drugs.

He is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Police have previously charged Hassan Mohammed, 31, of Cumberland Road, Portsmouth; Nanu Miah, 20, of Brandon Street, Southwark; and 27-year-old Mohamed Moshaer Ali, of Western Avenue, Dagenham, with murder.

They are all due to appear at the Old Bailey on 14 February.

