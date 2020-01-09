Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Image caption The figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their original positions next to Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Madame Tussauds

Wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been moved from other members of the Royal Family at Madame Tussauds in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan had been placed next to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The museum made the changes following the couple's statement that they are to "step back" as senior royals.

Steve Davies, general manager at the attraction, said the couple were two of their most popular figures.

"Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals," he said.

"From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set."

Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Image caption The empty space was where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once stood

Mr Davies said the couple will remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London, "as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them."

The museum did not say where the couple will be placed.

The Duke and Duchess announced on Wednesday they plan to divide their time between the UK and North America.