Man charged over fatal stabbing near Harrods, London
- 9 January 2020
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing near the luxury department store Harrods.
Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi, 20, died at the scene near the Knightsbridge store on 5 December 2019.
Badir Rahim Alnazi, of no fixed address, was charged with murder, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.
The 23-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.