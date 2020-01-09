Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jay Sewell was fatally stabbed through a car window

The mother of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death by a love rival and his parents has called the sentences his killers received "a joke".

Jay Sewell, 18, was attacked by a group led by Daniel Grogan, who thought he was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Mr Sewell's mother Sharon Louch said she and her family were still "suffering" and felt they had been sidelined during the court process.

Grogan, 20, was found guilty of murder and jailed for a minimum of 21 years.

The Old Bailey heard he had deliberately engineered a stand-off with Mr Sewell and his ex-girlfriend Gemma Hodder in December 2018.

Mr Sewell and his friends were set upon in Lee, south-east London, by Grogan's parents and friends who were armed with knives, hammers, a 4ft (1.2m) fireman's axe and wooden sticks.

Ms Louch said her son had only known Ms Hodder for four days but in that time had received numerous threats.

"He decided enough was enough and he needed to go and sort it out. I wish he had come to me but instead he went to sort it out himself," she said.

Image caption Sharon Louch said she had to walk out of court because she was "very angry" about the process

She described her son as a "very popular, very loyal" teenager who "meant everything to me".

"I lie awake at night and that's all I think about...just his last minutes because I never got to say goodbye," Ms Louch said.

On Tuesday, Grogan and a group of his friends and family were given sentences ranging from life imprisonment to a nine-month rehabilitation order.

Ms Louch said it was "completely and utterly wrong" that some of those involved "could be out on the street" soon.

She said: "I had to walk out, I couldn't listen to it - I did feel very angry about it because we haven't been able to say a lot at all.

"It was all about them. The court process is very much in their favour. I just don't think there's any deterrent to stop people from doing this or reoffending."

The prime minister has previously called for tougher sentences and an end to automatic release for all killers.

Those jailed over fatal stabbing

Image copyright Met Police Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Daniel Grogan, Ann Grogan, Robert Grogan, Francesca Grogan, Charlie Dudley, Jamie Bennett, Liam Hickey