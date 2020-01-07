Image copyright Met Police Image caption PC Jon Casey's injuries have been described as non life-threatening

The wife of a police officer seriously injured in a hit-and-run has released a picture of his injuries.

PC Jon Casey was hit by a Mini Cooper as he attempted to stop the car on Chigwell Road in Woodford, north-east London, at about 00:10 GMT on Monday.

The Met Police officer was treated by paramedics and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver has not been found but two men, aged 24 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have both been released under investigation.

Donna Casey hopes by releasing the picture of her husband, witnesses will come forward.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The officer was trying to stop the car when he was hit

The Met said PC Casey was hit by the car as he attempted to deploy a stinger on Chigwell Road, near Gaynes Hill Road and the M11 overpass.

The vehicle then sped away from the scene and was found about 30 minutes later abandoned in Woolhampton Way, Chigwell. It had false '67' year number plates.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The Mini Cooper, which had false 67 licence plates, was later found abandoned

Det Sgt Jose-Paulo Qureshi said PC Casey was "lucky to not have been killed".

"We are working around the clock to find the people responsible," he added.