Image copyright Met Police Image caption Takieddine Boudhane worked as a delivery driver for companies Deliveroo and Uber Eats

The brother of a takeaway delivery driver who was fatally stabbed said he screamed his name while a paramedic massaged his heart in the street.

Deliveroo and Uber Eats rider Takieddine Boudhane, 30, was attacked while on his moped in Finsbury Park, north London, on Friday evening.

A white van linked to the stabbing was found in Islington by police but no arrests have yet been made.

Islam Boudhane watched as paramedics tried to save his brother's life.

'Blood everywhere'

"When I got there I saw my brother lying on the floor, blood everywhere... trying to bring him back to life.

"One [paramedic] was giving him blood, one was massaging his heart to bring him back but he was gone," he said.

"I knew it when I saw him he was gone but I was saying to myself, no he's going to wake up.

"I shout my name because if he hears my name I know he's going to get up and maybe that will make him get up but he never did."

Mr Boudhane, his mother and other family members spoke as they visited Charteris Road, where Takieddine was killed.

Image caption Islam Boudhane was at the scene as paramedics tried to save his brother's life

The 30-year-old's mother, Saida Boudhane, said: "He's doing an honourable job and it's not a job that's meant to be dangerous."

Family friend Tony Kitous said: "This is a broken family, a broken mother. Thirty years she brought him up, she did everything, thought about him every single day of her life and she has to bring him back home in a box in Algeria."

He added: "It's become so simple now to kill someone with a knife. This is London, this is supposed to be the safest, safest city on earth."

Mr Boudhane, an Algerian national, had been living in the UK for about three years, police said.

On Sunday morning police found a white VW Caddy panel-type van in the borough where he was killed.

A forensic examination of the van was to take place, police said.