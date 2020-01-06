Image copyright Oliver Cooper Image caption About 60 firefighters helped tackle a fire at Koko in Camden High Street

A famous north London music venue has been engulfed in a blaze.

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the scaffolding in the roof of Koko, in Camden, which is currently under refurbishment.

London Fire Brigade sent about 60 firefighters and eight fire engines to the venue on Camden High Street after they were called just before 21:00 GMT.

The brigade said 30% of the roof was alight and it was "working hard" to save the rest of the building.

It also warned people to stay away from the area.

Oliver Cooper, a Conservative councillor who witnessed the fire, said the blaze was "under control and now being pushed back".

He added on Twitter: "Devastated by the potential loss of such a huge part of Camden's culture."

Koko was previously known as the Camden Palace and Camden Hippodrome, and has been one of the most iconic of London's live music venues for decades.

It is currently closed and undergoing refurbishment, and was set to reopen in spring.

Acts such as Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and Prince have performed at the venue, which is close to Mornington Crescent underground station.

Leader of Camden Council Georgia Gould said: "Heartbreaking watching the Camden Palace / Koko up in flames this evening, a building that holds so many memories and means so much to us in Camden."

MP for Holborn and St Pancras Sir Keir Starmer echoed Ms Gould's statement on Twitter.

Sir Keir said: "Awful news in Camden tonight. Incredible response from our firefighters. As Georgina Gould says, we owe them so much."

The venue was set to re-open after a "major state-of-the-art" refurbishment, after the purchase of two adjacent buildings.