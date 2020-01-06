Barnes body found: Boy 17, charged with murder
- 6 January 2020
A teenager has been charged with murder after human remains were found at a home in south-west London.
Police discovered the body, of what they believe to be a 53-year-old man, during a welfare check at an address in Nowell Road, Barnes, on 3 January.
The victim died from a stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem has revealed.
A 17-year-old boy, from Kensington and Chelsea, was charged with murder. He is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.