Barnes body found: Boy 17, charged with murder

  • 6 January 2020
Nowell Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Police discovered the remains during a welfare check at a property in Nowell Road, in Barnes

A teenager has been charged with murder after human remains were found at a home in south-west London.

Police discovered the body, of what they believe to be a 53-year-old man, during a welfare check at an address in Nowell Road, Barnes, on 3 January.

The victim died from a stab wound to the chest, a post-mortem has revealed.

A 17-year-old boy, from Kensington and Chelsea, was charged with murder. He is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

