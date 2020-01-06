Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ayodeji Azeez was stabbed 16 times when he tried to stop two men stealing his car

A robber who murdered a man who was lured into an ambush by a teenage girl has been jailed for life.

Ayodeji Azeez was targeted in November 2018 after he posted images on social media of his new BMW car.

A 17-year-old girl arranged to meet the 22-year-old in Anerley, south London, where Kevin Lusala stabbed him 16 times and another man stole his car.

At the Old Bailey, Lusala, 23, of Orpington, Kent, was jailed for a minimum of 30 years.

The jury heard Lusala told the girl to persuade Mr Azeez to meet her on 4 November 2018.

She told the court she had "got into the car and hugged him" before directing Mr Azeez towards a car park where his killer and Chaise Gray, 24, were waiting.

"I felt sorry for him but I had no feelings for him. I just did not want to be there when it was happening," she said.

The court was told Mr Azeez, who was from Dagenham, was stabbed with a large knife when he tried to resist the robbery. He stumbled into the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gray stole the car but it was found abandoned a few streets away, jurors heard.

Image caption Mr Azeez was pronounced dead at the scene in Anerley

Lusala had denied the murder, claiming a man called "Drago" who had gold teeth and tattoos was responsible for the killing.

Gray, of Harding Court, Croydon, was jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to rob.

The 17-year-old girl, who ran off before the stabbing, was handed a three-year youth rehabilitation order after pleading guilty to conspiracy to rob during the trial.

Judge Mark Dennis QC called the killing "a truly shocking and cruel attack" which had been carried out for no reason other than greed.

He said Lusala was a manipulative character and the "vulnerable" 17-year-old had been under his "undue influence".

Lusala was also jailed for 12 years for conspiracy to rob, to be served concurrently.