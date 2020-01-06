A Metropolitan Police officer has been taken to hospital after being struck down in a hit-and-run.

The on-duty officer was hit by the vehicle on Chigwell Road in Woodford, north-east London, at about 00:10 GMT.

He was treated by paramedics and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Scotland Yard said the car involved left the scene following the crash and a search was being carried out for the driver. No arrests have been made yet.