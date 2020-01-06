Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was attacked while travelling along High Road

A 13-year-old boy has been punched in the stomach and subjected to anti-Semitic abuse on a bus.

He was attacked while travelling towards Stamford Hill, north London, at about 11.45 GMT on Sunday, a neighbourhood watch group tweeted.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed it received a report of anti-Semitic abuse and an assault taking place on a bus in the Stamford Hill area.

A Met spokesman said no arrests had been made and inquiries continued.

The tweet was shared by the Metropolitan Police's Haringey account and said a male hit the boy, who was Jewish, and shouted: "You stupid Jews think you own the world".

There were no reports of any serious injuries, Scotland Yard said. It is appealing for witnesses.