Image copyright Google Image caption Police discovered the remains during a welfare check at a property on Nowell Road, in Barnes

Human remains have been found at a house in south-west London, prompting an investigation.

Police made the discovery at a property on Nowell Road, Barnes, after concerns were raised about the occupant.

An analysis of the remains have confirmed they are human and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

The Met's Specialist Crime Command is working to establish the identity of the deceased and anyone with information is asked to come forward.