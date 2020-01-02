Image copyright Met Police Image caption Iderval Da Silva was beaten to death in Battersea in May last year

Three teenagers have been found guilty of killing a delivery driver as he tried to stop his scooter being stolen.

Uber Eats delivery driver Iderval Da Silva, 46, was beaten to death in Battersea, west London, on 25 May 2019.

Jadan Richards, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, both from Wandsworth, were found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

A 17-year-old male was found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jadan Richards, 19, was one of three teenagers found guilty of killing Iderval Da Silva

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC had told the trial how Brazilian Mr Da Silva had parked his scooter outside a Battersea cafe.

A group of young men spotted the unattended moped and one of them tried to snatch it, he said.

When Mr Da Silva tried to stop him, he was set upon in a "momentary explosion of short-lived violence".

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Iderval Da Silva was kicked and punched when he tried to stop a group of teenagers stealing his moped

He was left unconscious on the ground and died three days later from a bleed on the brain, the court heard.

Jasire Frazer, 18, from Wandsworth, and a 17-year-old were cleared of both murder and manslaughter.

Another 17-year-old boy was cleared on the judge's direction midway through the trial.

Judge Mark Dennis QC adjourned sentencing until 5 February.

Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics treated Iderval da Silva on Charlotte Despard Avenue after thieves tried to take his moped from a nearby car park

Sally-Anne Russell, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This is a tragic case of a man who died trying to protect his property.

"Witnesses watched on in horror as the unprovoked attack unfolded.

"They rushed to Mr Da Silva's aid after the attackers fled, but the level of violence was such that a few days later Mr Da Silva died from his injuries."