Image copyright UK News in Pictures Image caption The Mercedes HGV left the road after colliding with the white Toyota Yaris

Tributes have been paid to three British Airways (BA) cabin crew who were killed in a crash near Heathrow Airport on New Year's Eve.

Dominic Fell, 23, Joseph Finnis, 25, and Rachel Clark, 20, died after their car collided with a lorry on Bedfont Road in Stanwell at about 23:40 GMT.

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to the three "beautiful young angels" on an online fundraising page.

A 25-year-old woman who was also in the car remains in a serious condition.

More than £55,000 has been raised on the Go Fund Me site which was launched by cabin crew member Stephen Crook and named the "BA Angels".

Writing on the site, Malgorzata Kubik posted: "Joe was my coach and he always made sure we were OK."

Meanwhile, Lauren Rowlands wrote: "RIP to my friend Dom and angels Joe and Rachel. The sky is eternal now guys."

Laura Stewart said: "Dom and Joe were truly special men and I hope that their families take some comfort in knowing that they were so loved by everyone they have flown with! I'll miss you."

Image copyright UK News in Pictures Image caption No arrests have been made over the crash

In a statement, a spokesperson for BA said: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision on New Year's Eve.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time."

It is understood two of the cabin crew had finished work at about 18:00, while the other two were on a day off and not scheduled to be on duty.

The 25-year-old woman remains in hospital.

Ch Insp Mike Hodder, from Surrey Police, said: "The families and friends of those involved are still coming to terms with what happened."

"Our thoughts continue to be with them today," he added.

The driver of the Mercedes HGV was not injured and no arrests have been made.