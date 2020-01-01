Image copyright Google Image caption The graffiti was found on a building near the North Brixton Islamic Cultural Centre

Anti-Islamic slogans have been painted on a building near a mosque in south London.

The graffiti was found on a building near to the North Brixton Islamic Cultural Centre in Brixton Road at about 11:00 GMT.

The Metropolitan Police said it was working with Lambeth Council to remove the "offensive remarks" from the building as soon as possible.

The force said it was investigating who was responsible.

Sadiq Khan said he was "disgusted" by the graffiti, which comes days after anti-Semitic symbols were daubed across several shops and a synagogue in north London.

The London mayor tweeted: "Let me be clear: all prejudice is cowardly and criminals will face the full force of the law."