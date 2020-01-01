London

London's New Year parade: Thousands perform in 34th event

  • 1 January 2020
Women in costume on horses Image copyright Reuters
Image caption More than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds that lined the route

Thousands of performers from 20 different countries have taken part in London's annual New Year's Day Parade.

Half a million people are expected to line the route of there 34th annual parade.

More than 8,000 performers entertained flag-waving crowds along the route from Green Park to the Houses of Parliament.

The event's Executive Director, Bob Bone, said: "We wanted to show the world just how much joie de vivre we have to offer.

"London is just bursting with energy, creativity and …. life."

Carnival performers at the New Year Parade Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Rhythm and colour direct from Latin America came to light up London
London school children perform in teh parade Image copyright PA Media
Image caption London Schoolchildren performed dances around the theme of "London Loves Life"

The parade has raised more than £1.5m for mayoral charities across London since it started in 1986.

London Boroughs will compete to put on the best performance based around the theme of "London Loves Life" for a prize pot of £65,000.

Children in costumes take part in the New Year's Day Parade Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The event's youngest performers used scooters to keep up with the parade
Members of Pearly Kings and Queens take part in the New Year"s Day Parade in London Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Pearly Kings and Queens embodied London's glittering history
Performers during the New Year"s Day Parade in London Image copyright PA Media
Image caption London's Chinese Community ring in the New Year with a traditional dragon dance
People ride a traction engine during the New Year"s Day Parade in London, Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Bizarre and historic vehicles, including old steam traction engines, featured in the parade
A performer gestures as as she takes part in the New Year"s Day Parade Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Even the cold British weather couldn't stop smiles from the performers

