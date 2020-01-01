Thousands of performers from 20 different countries have taken part in London's annual New Year's Day Parade.
Half a million people are expected to line the route of there 34th annual parade.
More than 8,000 performers entertained flag-waving crowds along the route from Green Park to the Houses of Parliament.
The event's Executive Director, Bob Bone, said: "We wanted to show the world just how much joie de vivre we have to offer.
"London is just bursting with energy, creativity and …. life."
The parade has raised more than £1.5m for mayoral charities across London since it started in 1986.
London Boroughs will compete to put on the best performance based around the theme of "London Loves Life" for a prize pot of £65,000.
