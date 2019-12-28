Image copyright Facebook Image caption Flamur Beqiri had a wife and young child

The family of a man shot dead in front of his wife and child on Christmas Eve have told of their heartbreak.

Flamur Beqiri, 36, a Swedish national, was killed in Battersea Church Road in Wandsworth, London, in what police say could have been a "targeted attack", yards from his home.

In a statement, his family said they were in "shock and grieving" and asked for their privacy to be respected.

No arrests have been made and police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Mr Beqiri's family added: "We thank everyone for their kind thoughts and condolences.

"To have so much sadness at this time of the year is heartbreaking.

"We would kindly ask that you respect our privacy and let us grieve in peace."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Beqiri was shot "just yards from home"

According to reports, Mr Beqiri is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.

Det Insp Jamie Stevenson, of the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Flamur's family, his wife and very young child, bore witness to this horrific attack and are coming to terms with having their world turned upside down."

He said Mr Beqiri was of Albanian heritage and had been living in London for four or five years, and added: "We believe Flamur may possibly have been involved in some criminality in Sweden, and are in liaison with our Swedish counterparts to try to understand what, if any, incidents there may have been that might have led to someone seeking retribution against Flamur in the UK."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police remained at the scene in Battersea Church Road on Boxing Day

The lone assailant is believed to have fled on foot in the direction of Battersea Bridge Road.

The crime scene on Battersea Church Road has now been scaled down and it is expected to be closed soon, the Met said.

There have been more than 145 homicides in London in 2019, the highest number in a calendar year since 2008.