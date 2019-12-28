Image caption The Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command are investigation

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

He was detained at a residential address in east London on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

Officers have been carrying out a search of the property as part of the investigation by the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

The man remains in custody a south London police station, the force said, as inquiries continue.