Image copyright Facebook Image caption Flamur Beqiri had a wife and young child

A man who was shot dead on Christmas Eve in front of his family may have had criminal links in Sweden, police have said.

Flamur Beqiri, a Swedish national, was killed in Battersea Church Road in Wandsworth, south-west London, at about 21:00 GMT.

The Met Police said it thought the 36-year-old was the victim of a targeted attack.

No arrests have been made, the force added.

According to reports, Mr Beqiri is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.

'Intense speculation'

Neighbours described hearing multiple gunshots and a woman screaming for help.

"Flamur's family, his wife and very young child, bore witness to this horrific attack and are coming to terms with having their world turned upside down," Det Insp Jamie Stevenson, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Beqiri was shot "just yards from home"

He added Mr Beqiri was of Albanian heritage and had been living in London for four or five years.

"Work is ongoing to determine what the possible motive could be, and while we retain an open mind, we are considering that this is a targeted attack," he continued.

"We believe Flamur may possibly have been involved in some criminality in Sweden, and are in liaison with our Swedish counterparts to try to understand what, if any, incidents there may have been that might have led to someone seeking retribution against Flamur in the UK."

He said he would not comment further, adding the investigation was "in the very early days".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police remained at the scene in Battersea Church Road on Boxing Day

The lone assailant is believed to have fled on foot in the direction of Battersea Bridge Road.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

There have been more 145 homicides in London in 2019, the highest number in a calendar year since 2008.