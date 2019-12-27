London

Thornton Heath stabbing: Second murder arrest

  • 27 December 2019
Woodcroft Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim died outside a property in Woodcroft Road, Thornton Heath

A second man has been arrested over the killing of a 60-year-old man who was stabbed in a street in south London.

The victim was found injured in Woodcroft Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon, at 21:30 GMT on Monday and died minutes later.

A 41-year-old was arrested on Boxing Day on suspicion of murder.

A 50-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on Monday remains in a stable condition in hospital after he became unwell, police said.

Detectives have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

