A man has died after being shot on Christmas Eve in south west London, police have said.

Officers were called to Battersea Church Road at about 21:00 GMT on 24 December to reports of shots being fired, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man believed to be in his 30s had suffered gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.