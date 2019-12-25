Murder investigation after Christmas Eve shooting
A man has died after being shot on Christmas Eve in south west London, police have said.
Officers were called to Battersea Church Road at about 21:00 GMT on 24 December to reports of shots being fired, the Metropolitan Police said.
A man believed to be in his 30s had suffered gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
Detectives have launched a murder investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.