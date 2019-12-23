Image copyright Met Police Image caption Michael Paul Baptista died after an altercation in Waltham Forest on Thursday

Police have named 24-year-old Michael Paul Baptista as the man killed in a stabbing in London last week.

Mr Baptista, of Waltham Forest, north-east London, was stabbed to death in nearby Walthamstow on Thursday evening.

Police were called to an altercation on Bromley Road and found Mr Baptista who was seriously injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on Friday gave the cause of death as stab injuries.

Det Insp Joanna Yorke, of the Metropolitan Police, said his murder was "not being treated as gang-related".

Oguzhan Altun, 29, of Dalston Square, Hackney, east London, appeared before Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with Mr Baptista's murder.