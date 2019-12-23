Image copyright Melania Geymonat Image caption Melania Geymonat (right) and Christine Hannigan both needed hospital treatment

A teenager who abused a same-sex couple on a London bus is to attend diversity lessons as part of his punishment.

The 15-year-old had pleaded guilty to abusing Melania Geymonat and Christine Hannigan.

They were injured with pelted coins and had a handbag stolen while on a Camden night bus on 30 May.

The youth was given an eight-month youth referral order, extended from six due to the homophobic nature of the attack.

He and two other youths, aged 16 and 17, had surrounded the women and asked them questions such as: "How do you have sex?", Highbury Corner Youth Court was told.

They each admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress against the two women.

The court heard the 15-year-old had handed the eldest teenager coins which he then pelted at the couple, prompting a scuffle between Ms Hannigan and one of the teenagers.

He had also made "degrading gestures" towards the pair, including references to the sex act of scissoring.

A second charge of handling stolen goods, related to Ms Geymonat's bank card, was included in his sentence.

He was also sentenced to do 20 hours of community reparation.

District Judge Nicholas Rimmer said: "You need the close supervision of the youth offending service to think carefully about your behaviour.

"This will include diversity sessions which will make you think about hate crime, the protected characteristics and minority groups."

The 17-year-old boy was previously given a four-month youth rehabilitation order while the 16-year-old was given an eight-month youth referral order.