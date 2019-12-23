Image copyright PA Media Image caption Caroline Flack was charged with assault on 13 December

TV presenter Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend at her flat in London.

Police were called to her home in Islington on 12 December after reports of a man being assaulted and she was charged the following day.

The 40-year-old stood down as host of ITV2's Love Island last week.

Ms Flack's partner, tennis player Lewis Burton, watched proceedings from the public gallery at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

Paul Morris, defending, said Mr Burton had "never supported" the case against Ms Flack, adding: "He is not the victim, as he would say, he was a witness."

However, prosecutor Katie Weiss said: "Mr Burton is a victim, he received significant injury to his head."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lewis Burton arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday morning

Ms Flack's solicitor made an application to have a bail condition banning her from talking to Mr Burton lifted.

Mr Morris said: "They had been in a relationship all of this year and he appears in court today to support her and they remain a couple.

"She wants to spend time with her partner. If the conditions were lifted there would be no concerns.

"It's not an irrelevant point, it's Christmas, it's New Year, she's suffered enough."

Ms Flack began presenting Love Island in summer 2015, having fronted the 12th series of The X Factor alongside Olly Murs, and winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

She stood down from the show after she was charged, saying it was the "best thing I can do".