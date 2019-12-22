Image copyright PA Media Image caption Both vehicles were destroyed by fire after a collision in Battersea

A woman has died in a crash between a National Express coach and a car in south-west London.

The coach, travelling from Gatwick to London Victoria, was in collision with a car on Queenstown Road, Battersea, at 04:30 GMT. Both vehicles caught fire.

A 26-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The car driver and a bus passenger were taken to hospital.

The female car driver remains "critical", police said.

All other passengers boarded a replacement coach, National Express said.

Image copyright @byadamjaroudi Image caption Footage of the scene shows a blaze erupt between the two vehicles

Footage circulating on social media of the scene shows both vehicles on fire on Queenstown Road close to Chelsea Bridge.

London Fire Brigade said the car and the coach were completely destroyed by fire.

A National Express spokeswoman said: "One of our vehicles on the A3 service from Gatwick to London Victoria was involved in an incident with a car on Queenstown Road in the early hours this morning.

"Emergency services attended the scene and we will continue to provide every assistance with the ongoing investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the occupant of the car, who sadly passed away."

Queenstown Road and Chelsea Bridge are currently closed

Queenstown Road is currently closed in both directions between Queens Circus and Chelsea Bridge due to the collision.

Inquiries into the circumstances continue, the Met said.