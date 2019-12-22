Image copyright Met police Image caption Ebrima Cham was found suffering from stab wounds inside a residential address in Grove Road, Hounslow on Thursday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old was stabbed to death as he slept in what detectives believe was a targeted attack.

Ebrima Cham, known as Brim, was attacked after three men broke into his friend's flat in Hounslow, west London, where he was staying.

The man arrested on Sunday morning remains in police custody.

Mr Cham's family said their Christmas celebrations had now become days of mourning.

"You read about murders in the news and you think 'it will never be us', let alone when Brim should have been safe in a flat," the family said in a statement.

"We haven't slept since Thursday, we feel numb with pain and there are so many questions, not least 'why?'.

"Today we are three days from Christmas and a time for family celebration and peace.

"But our celebrations have, through the actions of others, morphed into our time of mourning the loss of our Brim for evermore."

'Ferocious attack'

Met Police officers were called to Grove Road on Thursday evening, but despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Cham was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have asked anybody who may have dash-cam footage from the area to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh, said: "There's no doubt Brim was the victim of a targeted attack.

"We are very keen to build up a picture of what was going on in Brim's life. Who was he associating with? He was murdered in a friend's flat; where else had he been staying in the last two weeks?

"Brim never stood a chance, he was asleep before this ferocious attack."

A 44-year-old man was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been released with no further action.

He was not one of the three men who forced their way into the house, police said.