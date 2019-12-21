Image copyright Google Image caption The latest victim, believed to have been 29, died in the early hours of Saturday after being knifed in Newham

A man has been stabbed to death in a fight in east London.

It is the fourth fatal stabbing in the capital this week.

The latest victim, believed to have been 29, died in the early hours of Saturday after being wounded in Newham.

Police said they were called just out after 02:00 GMT to Hanameel Street. The man was pronounced dead at 02:44.

A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing and remains in custody.

The latest death comes after three men died within hours of each other in three separate attacks on Thursday.