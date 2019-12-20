Kelly Mary Fauvrelle stabbing: Man denies killing pregnant ex and baby
- 20 December 2019
A man has pleaded not guilty to killing his pregnant ex and her baby.
Aaron McKenzie denies murdering eight-month pregnant Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, who was stabbed to death at her home in Croydon on 29 June.
The 25-year-old, of Peckham Park Road, Peckham, is also accused of the manslaughter of her son Riley, who was delivered but died in hospital.
Mr McKenzie was remanded in custody at the Old Bailey. A trial date was set for 29 June 2020.