A man has been stabbed to death in a "targeted attack" in west London.

Ebrima Cham, 35, known as Brim, was found suffering from stab wounds at a residential address in Grove Road, Hounslow, on Thursday.

The Met said it believed three suspects forced their way into the property before Mr Cham was killed.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. He is not one of the males who forced their way in, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh said: "This was clearly a targeted attack and we are very keen to understand more about what was going on in Brim's life.

"Yesterday evening I had to inform his family of their loss. They are understandably devastated by this shocking news and we need the public to help us get justice for them."

The killing happened on the same day two other men were stabbed to death in the capital.