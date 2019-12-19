Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tashaun Aird was stabbed several times in the chest and back

Three teenagers have been found guilty of stabbing a 15-year-old boy to death.

Tashaun Aird was knifed nine times in the chest and back after he and his friends fled through a park in Hackney, east London, on 1 May.

A 15-year-old boy was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey. A 16-year-old boy and Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, were both convicted of manslaughter.

A fourth murder suspect, Caden Stewart, 16, died in custody on 27 June after becoming unwell.

The court heard Tashaun was set upon in Somerford Gardens after telling Williams-Reid he was not part of the Hackney gang, Red Pitch.

The 15 and 16-year old defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, ran after Tashaun armed with blades.

The prosecution said the younger boy, who had been temporarily excluded from school two months before the murder after being caught with a Rambo-style knife, then repeatedly "lunged" at the victim.

Angry outbursts

Jurors were also told Caden chased after a 16-year-old while allegedly armed with a sword and stabbed him in the back, the court heard.

Tashaun managed to get out of the park but was stabbed again by the 15-year-old, prosecutor Julian Evans said.

He managed to walk a short distance before he collapsed face down on the ground and was pronounced dead 45 minutes later. A post-mortem examination found nine wounds, with a fatal 11cm deep stab wound to the chest.

Mr Evans told jurors: "There can be no doubt that Tashaun was chased and attacked inside the park by members of a group of four youths. They were intent on serious, if not fatal violence."

The two youths were also found guilty of wounding a 16-year-old boy with intent and Williams-Reid was found guilty of the lesser charge of wounding.

As they were convicted, a row erupted in the dock and shouting and banging could be heard as they were led away. Meanwhile, the public gallery packed with the defendants' supporters was cleared amid angry outbursts.

All three will be sentenced on 24 January.