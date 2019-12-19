Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mohammed Shah Subhani had been missing for nearly eight months

The body of a man feared to have been murdered has been found in woodland.

Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, was reported missing after failing to return to his home in Hounslow, west London on 7 May. He is thought to have had thousands of pounds on him when he disappeared.

His remains were discovered near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, about 15 miles from his home.

Seven men and one woman have been arrested in connection with the death of Mr Subhani, who was known as Shah.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Subhani's body was found earlier on Thursday

Mr Subhani's sister Quirat Subhani said: "We kept our faith high and believed our beloved brother will return.

"It broke our hearts and shattered our world when we were told Shah's body was discovered in an abandoned woodland 15 miles from home.

"Someone maliciously killed the apple of our eye, turned our world upside down and dumped him in an isolated woodland for his body to decompose, and for us to be left with nothing but his bones - this will haunt us for a lifetime.

"Someone must know something... they must come forward and help us get justice for Shah. Our hearts will never heal but what our brother does deserve is for justice to be served."

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh, from the Metropolitan Police, said Mr Subhani had "everything to live for and was loved by everyone", adding: "Not only was he murdered, he was prevented a decent and dignified burial."

'Very challenging terrain'

Police revealed for the first time that they were searching at Hedgerley Lane, near Gerrards Cross, because a stolen black BMW X5 on cloned plates had been seen in the area in the days after Mr Subhani disappeared.

This vehicle had two occupants who "appeared to be loitering", Mr McHugh said.

He said he believed the killers were "confident [this search] would never happen" and that Thursday's discovery presented a "significant springboard for our investigation".

Mr McHugh described the land officers have been searching as "very challenging terrain", and said those involved had to "build bridges and walkways, and divert significant volumes of water".

The crime scene is expected to be examined for a further three weeks.

Image caption The discovery was made in a wooded area near Gerrards Cross

Police say they know Mr Subhani went to Acton police station on the afternoon of 7 May where he may have picked up a set of number plates and two mobile phones.

They say he possibly intended to have £3,800 returned to him, although this did not happen.

He then went to Hounslow where he was due to collect £5,000 at a business premises on Derby Road, police said.

Officers believe he drove his white Audi Q3 there but that someone else drove it away.

The Met previously said Mr Subhani might have become "out of his depth in some kind of criminal activity".

A reward of £20,000 remains on offer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.