Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mark Ovland (front), Luke Watson (top left) and Cathy Eastburn (top right) were all found guilty

Three Extinction Rebellion activists who glued themselves to a train have been given conditional discharges.

Cathy Eastburn, 52, Mark Ovland, 36, and Luke Watson, 30, halted Docklands Light Railway services at Canary Wharf station in east London on 17 April.

They had claimed the stunt was justified but were found guilty of obstructing an engine or a carriage using a railway.

Each was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs.

The trio were arrested during two weeks of demonstrations organised by Extinction Rebellion across the capital.

Watson, of The Street in Manuden, Essex; Eastburn, of St Gerrards Close, Lambeth, and Ovland, of High Street in Keinton Mandeville, Somerset, had all denied the charges but a jury convicted them "with regret".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The trio were arrested during two weeks' of action organised by Extinction Rebellion

Sentencing them at Inner London Crown Court, Judge Silas Reid said it was "clear that you did as you did to raise the alarm of the dire situation".

However, he added the three had broken the law "and that means you are criminals".

"What's clear is that the rule of law is an essential part of society. It protects us all from anarchy and chaos," he said.

The sentence means each of them could face prison if they commit another offence in the next year.

Eastburn was also ordered to pay £1,166 in costs, while Watson and Ovland were both ordered to pay £300 each.