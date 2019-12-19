Image copyright Met Police Image caption Amara Toure, 18, was attacked in Sutherland Walk, Southwark, in the early hours of 30 June

Three men face years behind bars for their parts in the revenge killing of a teenager which was filmed by a doorbell camera.

Amara Toure, 18, was stabbed repeatedly in Walworth, south-east London, in the early hours of 30 June.

Jurors heard Paulinho Paulo, 20, was out to avenge the murder of his friend, Noore Salad, 22, who was shot and stabbed in Newham in April.

Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have been convicted of murder at the Old Bailey.

Their getaway driver, Sultan Chaudhry, 20, of East Ham, had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Paulo, of Manor Park, only targeted Mr Toure because he was associated with a group blamed for the killing of his friend, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said Mr Toure, also from Manor Park, had been chased into Sutherland Walk by Paulo.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Dullah Abdullah (left) Paulino Paulo (middle) were found guilty of murder while Sultan Chaudhry (right) was found guilty of manslaughter

The 20-year-old was captured by a doorbell camera gesturing to Chaudhry and Abdullah, 21, of Ilford, to follow in a blue Ford Fusion car.

Abdullah then joined the chase and blocked Mr Toure outside a house in Sutherland Walk, the court heard.

Mr Orchard told jurors: "CCTV from a doorbell camera opposite shows Paulo stab Amara Toure repeatedly over a period of about 45 seconds.

"Abdullah also struck Amara Toure on occasions. Throughout the attack Amara Toure tried to defend himself."

Mr Toure, who was unarmed, staggered back towards Walworth Road where he was picked up by a passing car.

He was taken to St Thomas' Hospital, where he was found collapsed outside accident and emergency. He died later that morning.

Paulo admitted killing Mr Toure but denied murder on the basis that he lost control.

Abdullah admitted being at the scene but blamed Paulo for the violence.

Mr Toure's family wept in court as the jury delivered guilty verdicts after deliberating for more than 12 hours.

The defendants were remanded into custody to be sentenced in the New Year.