The Indesit tumble dryer was in the kitchen of the seventh floor flat

Whirlpool has agreed a settlement with residents who were left homeless when one of its faulty tumble dryers caused a large tower block fire.

Thirty-seven people launched legal claims against the firm following the blaze in Shepherd's Bush Green, west London, on 19 August 2016.

Solicitors Leigh Day said the residents had been "through hell and back" having lost homes and possessions.

Whirlpool said it hoped the agreement "can help bring closure to them".

On Tuesday, the firm announced half a million of its washing machines in UK homes - branded as Hotpoint or Indesit - would to be recalled over concerns about potential fires.

The Indesit tumble dryer, which was in the kitchen of a seventh-floor flat in Shepherds Court, had been recalled by the firm and was due to be inspected when the fire occurred three years ago.

Residents were evacuated with many having to move to temporary accommodation after damage was caused across five floors.

Chantal Froelich, who was forced to leave her home for four months, said she was "disappointed" at how long it had taken for a settlement to be made but added she was "pleased we can now put it behind us".

Five floors of the tower were damaged by the blaze

Thomas Jervis, a lawyer at Leigh Day, said: "My clients have been through hell and back. I am pleased that we have been able to get Whirlpool to apologise and sort their claims out."

In a statement, Whirpool, which has not disclosed the figure it has agreed, said it regretted "that it has taken this long to resolve the matter but we are glad a settlement has now been reached so that all those concerned can set about rebuilding their lives".

It added: "We offer our most sincere apologies to all those involved and hope that this settlement can help bring closure for them."