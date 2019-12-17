Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the 33-year-old man suffering from knife wounds on Drake Road, Croydon

A man has died two days after being stabbed in the leg during an attack in south London.

Police found the 33-year-old man suffering from knife wounds on Drake Road, Croydon, at 21:20 GMT on 15 December.

He was taken to a west London hospital but died on Tuesday. His next of kin have been informed.

The Met Police has launched a murder investigation - the 145th this year. No arrests have yet been made.