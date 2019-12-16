Image copyright PA Media Image caption All of Tamara Ecclestone's jewellery is said to have been stolen in the raid on her house next to Hyde Park

Thieves have reportedly stolen £50m worth of jewellery from the Kensington home of Tamara Ecclestone.

The daughter of ex Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, was left "shaken and angry" after the robbery on Friday.

According to The Sun, rings and earrings, a Cartier bangle worth £80,000, which was given to the heiress as a wedding present, were all taken in the raid.

The Met Police said no arrests have been made.

A spokesman for Ecclestone said: "I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter.

"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident."

The Met said police were called to the home in Palace Green, Kensington, shortly after 23:00 GMT.

"It was reported that an amount of high value jewellery had been stolen," a spokesman added.