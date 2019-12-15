A man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in east London.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was found with life-threatening stab wounds by London Ambulance Service at a property in Marlborough Road, Dagenham, at 22:10 GMT on Saturday, and pronounced dead half an hour later.

A woman in her 50s was also found injured at the property and taken to hospital, the Met Police said.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Police believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The female victim does not have life-threatening injuries, a spokesman added.