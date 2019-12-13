Caroline Flack: Love Island host charged with assault by beating
- 13 December 2019
Love Island host Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating following an incident at her north London home.
Police were called to the 40-year-old's home in Islington, where she lives with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton, at 05:25 GMT on Thursday.
Officers attended after reports of a man being assaulted. The man was not seriously injured, police said.
Ms Flack will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 23 December.
She was bailed until that date.