Thorbjorn Olesen: Golfer denies sex assault charge
- 13 December 2019
Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman and being drunk on an aircraft.
Mr Olesen, 29, of Chelsea, south-west London, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on his return to London from a golf championship in Memphis in the US on 29 July.
The Ryder Cup winner also denied a charge of assault by beating of a second person at Isleworth Crown Court.
A trial date has been set for 11 May.