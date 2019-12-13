Image copyright EPA Image caption Thorbjorn Olesen denies three offences, including sexually touching a woman without her consent

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman and being drunk on an aircraft.

Mr Olesen, 29, of Chelsea, south-west London, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on his return to London from a golf championship in Memphis in the US on 29 July.

The Ryder Cup winner also denied a charge of assault by beating of a second person at Isleworth Crown Court.

A trial date has been set for 11 May.