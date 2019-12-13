Image copyright PA Media Image caption Zac Goldsmith had a 45 vote majority going into the general election

Zac Goldsmith, the Tory former mayor of London candidate, has lost his seat for the second time in three years.

Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney, who beat Mr Goldsmith at a 2016 by-election but lost to him in 2017, won a 7,766 vote majority over the environment minister.

Ms Olney, 42, said her party "will be holding this government to account".

Labour has won 40 of the announced seats in London. The Conservatives have won 14 seats, and the Liberal Democrats have three.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sarah Olney called the election result "kind of a depressing" in her acceptance speech

Jeremy Corbyn won his Islington North constituency but announced he would step down as leader before the next election, following a "very disappointing night" for his party.

He said he would stay on as leader during a "process of reflection" on the result.

Elsewhere Labour made the party's only gain of the election in Putney, overturning a 1,554-vote majority in the formerly Conservative-held seat.

The Conservatives won back the hyper-marginal constituency of Kensington by 150 votes.

The seat was gained by Labour in 2017 with only a 20-vote majority, and was seen as a target for three main national parties.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jeremy Corbyn has announced he will stand down as leader of the Labour party

Boris Johnson was re-elected as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, with an increased vote share - taking 25,351 votes.

Speaking in his acceptance speech, the prime minister said: "It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police had to interview after a scuffle broke out during John McDonnell's acceptance speech

A scuffle broke out as shadow chancellor John McDonnell made his acceptance speech in Hayes and Harlington.

Police had to intervene after Mr McDonnell was heckled with cries of "liar" and "terrorist".

Mr McDonnell, who won the seat with a reduced 9,000 vote majority, said: "It is quite clear that there are fears also now for our democracy and the rise of the extreme right."