Image caption The charges were heard at Harrow Crown Court

A man seriously injured a female police officer when he drove a car into her while trying to avoid being stopped, a court has heard.

Ricky Preddie, 32, was arrested six days after the incident on 6 November.

Harrow Crown Court heard that as Mr Preddie tried to avoid being stopped, he hit Natalia Trzeciak with an Alfa Romeo in Windermere Avenue, Wembley.

Mr Preddie of Daintry Close, Harrow, denies unlawful wounding, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

PC Trzeciak suffered wounds including serious neck and leg injuries.

The defendant, who is also known as Ricky Johnson, is due to stand trial in May.