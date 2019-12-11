Image copyright Google Image caption A fight was reported to have taken place at Shelley House in Hornsey

A man has been charged with murdering a 47-year-old who died following reports of a fight in north London.

James O'Keefe was pronounced dead at the scene at Shelley House, a block of flats in Boyton Road, Hornsey, at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.

George Nolan, 54, of Mount Pleasant Road, Tottenham, is due to appear before magistrates at Highbury later.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.