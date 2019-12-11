A 35-year-old man has been charged with murdering his mother who was found dead in a fire in north London.

The body of Beatrice Yankson, 59, was discovered in a maisonette in Mingard Walk, Islington, on 26 October.

A post-mortem examination established the cause of her death was burns and inhalation of fire and fumes.

Joel Ellis, of Mingard Walk, was also charged with arson with intent to endanger life and is due to appear before Thames magistrates later.