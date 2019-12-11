Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jaden Moodie was the youngest murder victim in London this year

A man has been found guilty of murdering a 14-year-old boy in a "violent and frenzied" knife attack.

Jaden Moodie was knocked off a moped and repeatedly stabbed in Bickley Road, Leyton, in January.

Ayoub Majdouline, 19, from Wembley, north London, was convicted following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Jurors heard both his DNA and Jaden's were found on a knife and yellow washing up gloves which had been thrown into a drain.

A jury of eight men and four women also found Majdouline guilty of having an offensive weapon.

Jaden was the youngest murder victim in London this year.

Majdouline was one of five men linked to the stabbing who drove around east London in a stolen Mercedes looking for members of a rival gang to attack on the night of 8 January, the court heard.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ayoub Majdouline was found guilty of Jaden's murder by majority of 11 to one

The group had covered their faces and two of them, including Majdouline, wore yellow rubber gloves to avoid being identified, the jury was told.

Once they spotted Jaden, the Mercedes rammed into the teenager and knocked him off his moped before some of the gang members got out of the car and stabbed him while he lay on the ground.

Jaden suffered nine stab wounds and bled to death in the road as the attackers ran back to the car and sped off, the court heard.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption CCTV of the moment Jaden was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death was shown to jurors

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said: "Fourteen seconds was all it took - Jaden did not stand a chance."

He told jurors the "cowardly" attack was part of a "shocking wave of gang crime" across London that attracted ever younger people.

Jaden's family said "yes" and appeared emotional in court as Majdouline was convicted.